OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs UAB

The starting lineup for tonight's game is set.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Navy.

G Kedrian Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

F Tre Mitchell

C Jimmy Bell Jr.

Dec 7, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kobe Johnson (2) shoots in the lane during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at WVU Coliseum.
