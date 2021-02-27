Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Kansas State

WVU men's head basketball coach Bob Huggins meets with the media to discuss Saturday's matchup vs. the visiting Wildcats.
The No. 10 West Virginia University Mountaineers (16-6, 9-4) play host to the Kansas State Wildcats (7-18, 3-13) Saturday at 4:00 pm EST on ESPN2.

West Virginia men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins met with the media Friday morning to preview Kansas State and discusses keeping the Mountaineers fresh, Big 12 Conference regular season title, and more. 

