WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 23 Kansas

See what WVU head coach Bob Huggins had to say about Saturday's matchup.

The 17th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers are set to play host to No. 23 Kansas (12-6) on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST on CBS.

Friday morning, WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss the upcoming game, honoring WVU alum Levi Phillips, and the challenge of playing in this six-game stretch. You can watch the full video of Friday's press conference at the top of this page.

