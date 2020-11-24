Where Does West Virginia Sit in Joe Lunardi's Latest Bracketology?

The West Virginia Mountaineers are scheduled to tipoff their 2020-21 basketball season on Wednesday night against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Expectations are riding high for this Mountaineer team and will have a great opportunity to jump out to a 3-0 start by winning this early season tournament.

Several college basketball analysts believe that West Virginia is a potential Final Four team and possibly a dark-horse candidate for the national championship. ESPN's Joe Lunardi is one of many who likes the Mountaineers as he tabbed them as a No. 3 seed in his latest bracketology projections.

Below is a look at the full projected field that the Mountaineers are included in.

1. Gonzaga vs 16. Farleigh Dickinson/Liberty

8. Alabama vs 9. UConn

5. Arizona State vs 12. UNC Greensboro

4. Texas vs 13. Vermont

6. Florida vs 11. Northern Iowa

3. West Virginia vs 14. Stephen F. Austin

7. Louisville vs 10. Purdue

2. Wisconsin vs 15. Siena

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.