WVU Basketball Forward Reveals He Will Be Undergoing Surgery
West Virginia's basketball roster appears to be in pretty good shape, considering Ross Hodge and Co. had to flip essentially the entire roster. However, there could be one small bump in the road on the health front.
Tuesday morning, senior forward Jackson Fields revealed on his Instagram story that he will be undergoing surgery tomorrow. The injury, and the severity of it, are unknown at this time. He was, however, seen wearing what looked like a brace on his wrist at Best Virginia's game on Monday night in Charleston. You can see it if you zoom in on the picture on the right-hand side of the post by TBT below.
Fields is projected to be the backup to Brenen Lorient at the power forward position this upcoming season. In three years with the Troy Trojans, Fields averaged six points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game. This past season was his best, putting up 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 48% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc.
