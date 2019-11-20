Mountaineer
Huggins Talks Culver's Brief Absence on Monday Night

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers survived a scare in the opening game of the Cancun Challenge from Northern Colorado, winning 69-61 after surrendering a 17-point deficit. 

The game was tied at 54-54 with roughly six minutes to go before West Virginia created separation down the stretch.

However, the game being competitive was not the biggest story line. In fact, it had everything to do with sophomore forward Derek Culver not playing in the first half. Had the game been well in hand, there's a good chance that he doesn't even sniff the floor on Monday night.

"I decided not to play him," Coach Huggins said. "We're going to do right and we're going to all be on the same page," he added. He also noted that he wanted to get his point across to Culver, but wasn't going to risk losing the game due to stubbornness. 

For the second-straight year, Culver seems to have found his way into the doghouse of Bob Huggins. How serious is it? It wouldn't appear to be too serious or there would have been some sort of suspension announced and Huggins would have elaborated on the situation a little more. Culver has had a rough start in 2019 and maybe all of this has to do with his performance so far. Is he putting extra time in the gym, arriving to practices and meetings on time? It's all speculation as of now, but one thing is for sure - when Culver is playing at the level he was last year - or even better - West Virginia is a dangerous squad. 

Huggins never really gave a straightforward answer to Tony Caridi in the post game interview, nor did he in the post game press conference. This seems to be an issue that he believes does not need to voiced to the public. It's an in-house situation, which means it's between Huggins and Culver and the matter will be resolved behind closed doors. 

Him playing at all on Monday night can probably be taken as a good sign.

Schuyler Callihan

