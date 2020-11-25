SI.com
MountaineerMaven
WATCH: WVU Hoops Hype Video Narrated by Jevon Carter

Schuyler Callihan

It's hard to believe that the 2020-21 college basketball season is finally here. It seems like just yesterday, the whole world came to a stop as the pandemic forced everything to shut down, including the Big 12 Conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

Fast forward eight months later, and the Mountaineers are getting set to square off with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with what Bob Huggins calls "the best roster we've had since 2010."

On Tuesday night, the team's official Twitter account posted a hype video narrated by former Mountaineer star and current member of the NBA's Phoenix Suns, Jevon Carter.

The Mountaineers and Jackrabbits are scheduled to tipoff at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

Basketball

