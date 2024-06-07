Mountaineers Now

WVU Basketball Italy Tour Dates Announced

The Mountaineers will make the trip over to Italy this summer for a handful of exhibitions.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Last summer, the West Virginia men's basketball program had to cancel its Italy tour due to a shortage of players as interim head coach Josh Eilert had his time occupied recruiting out of the portal.

This year, the Mountaineers and first-year head coach Darian DeVries will make the trip across the pond. The team will depart Morgantown on July 31st to play in Portofino from Aug. 1-3, in Florence from Aug. 4-6 and in Rome from Aug. 7-9 before returning on August 10th.

The team's actual game schedule will be released at a later date.

WVU's current roster: G Sencire Harris, G Toby Okani, G Jonathan Powell, G Javon Small, G Jayden Stone, G Aden Tagaloa-Nelson, G KJ Tenner, G Joseph Yesufu, G/F Tucker DeVries, F Ofri Naveh, F Amani Hansberry, and C Eduardo Andre.

Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated.

