WVU Basketball Italy Tour Dates Announced
Last summer, the West Virginia men's basketball program had to cancel its Italy tour due to a shortage of players as interim head coach Josh Eilert had his time occupied recruiting out of the portal.
This year, the Mountaineers and first-year head coach Darian DeVries will make the trip across the pond. The team will depart Morgantown on July 31st to play in Portofino from Aug. 1-3, in Florence from Aug. 4-6 and in Rome from Aug. 7-9 before returning on August 10th.
The team's actual game schedule will be released at a later date.
WVU's current roster: G Sencire Harris, G Toby Okani, G Jonathan Powell, G Javon Small, G Jayden Stone, G Aden Tagaloa-Nelson, G KJ Tenner, G Joseph Yesufu, G/F Tucker DeVries, F Ofri Naveh, F Amani Hansberry, and C Eduardo Andre.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Josh Eilert Joins Big 12 Coaching Staff
WVU Adds Two Non-Conference Games to Schedule