OFFICIAL: Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson Arrive at WVU

The Mountaineers officially welcome in two freshmen to the program.

Monday morning, the West Virginia men's basketball team officially welcomed freshmen Kobe Johnson (Canton, OH) and Seth Wilson (Lorain, OH). Per the official team site, Johnson will wear No. 2 and Wilson will wear No. 45. Of course, jersey numbers are subject to change.

Evaluation of Kobe Johnson: Click here

Bob Huggins on Kobe Johnson:

"Kobe comes from one of the storied programs in Ohio. He is an outstanding defender with exceptional quickness and length. Kobe is well-coached by Andy Vlajkovich, who also coached Derek Culver at Warren G. Harding High. Kobe will be an outstanding contributor to our perimeter play."

Evaluation of Seth Wilson: Click here

Bob Huggins on Seth Wilson:

“Seth is an outstanding shooter, who comes from a high school with great basketball tradition that has produced many high-level Division I players. He gives us great versatility and can play at point guard or move to the wing with his shooting ability. Seth will be a great asset to our backcourt.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Taz Sherman Makes Decision on Future at WVU

Former WVU Head Coach Jon Beilein Back in the NBA

Jevon Carter Sees His First Minutes of the NBA Playoffs

Breaking Down Each Team in the Charleston Classic

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.