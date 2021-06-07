Sports Illustrated home
OFFICIAL: Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson Arrive at WVU

The Mountaineers officially welcome in two freshmen to the program.
Author:
Publish date:

Monday morning, the West Virginia men's basketball team officially welcomed freshmen Kobe Johnson (Canton, OH) and Seth Wilson (Lorain, OH). Per the official team site, Johnson will wear No. 2 and Wilson will wear No. 45. Of course, jersey numbers are subject to change.

Evaluation of Kobe Johnson: Click here

Bob Huggins on Kobe Johnson:

"Kobe comes from one of the storied programs in Ohio. He is an outstanding defender with exceptional quickness and length. Kobe is well-coached by Andy Vlajkovich, who also coached Derek Culver at Warren G. Harding High. Kobe will be an outstanding contributor to our perimeter play."

Evaluation of Seth Wilson: Click here

Bob Huggins on Seth Wilson:

“Seth is an outstanding shooter, who comes from a high school with great basketball tradition that has produced many high-level Division I players. He gives us great versatility and can play at point guard or move to the wing with his shooting ability. Seth will be a great asset to our backcourt.”

