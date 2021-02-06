Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WATCH: Miles McBride Postgame Press Conference | Kansas

See what the sophomore guard had to say following the team's win over Kansas.
Author:
Publish date:

No. 17 West Virginia evened up the season series with No. 23 Kansas on Saturday evening with a 91-79 victory.

Sophomore guard Miles McBride had a career-high 29 points on 8/15 shooting and hitting 4/5 from three-point land. Following the game, McBride met with the media to discuss his career night and what went right in the team's win over Kansas. You can watch the full video of the press conference at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

zoom_2
Basketball

WATCH: Derek Culver Postgame Press Conference | Kansas

Screen Shot 2021-02-06 at 5.16.15 PM
Basketball

WATCH: Taz Sherman Postgame Press Conference | Kansas

zoom_0
Basketball

WATCH: Miles McBride Postgame Press Conference | Kansas

Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Kansas
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Kansas

USATSI_15538250_168388579_lowres
Basketball

McBride, Sherman Push No. 17 West Virginia Past No. 23 Kansas

USATSI_15260147
Basketball

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas

USATSI_15431309_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for No. 17 West Virginia vs No. 23 Kansas

USATSI_15351710_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas