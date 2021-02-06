WATCH: Miles McBride Postgame Press Conference | Kansas

See what the sophomore guard had to say following the team's win over Kansas.

No. 17 West Virginia evened up the season series with No. 23 Kansas on Saturday evening with a 91-79 victory.

Sophomore guard Miles McBride had a career-high 29 points on 8/15 shooting and hitting 4/5 from three-point land. Following the game, McBride met with the media to discuss his career night and what went right in the team's win over Kansas. You can watch the full video of the press conference at the top of this page.

