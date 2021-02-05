WATCH: Miles McBride Press Conference 2/5

The 17th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers are set to play host to No. 23 Kansas (12-6) on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST on CBS.

Friday morning, WVU sophomore guard Miles "Deuce" McBride met with the media to discuss the upcoming game and what he needs to do to get back on track. You can watch the full video of Friday's press conference at the top of this page.

