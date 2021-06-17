WVU Moves Up in Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection
ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lundari released his latest tournament projections for the 2021-22 season earlier this week with the Mountaineers moving back up in the right direction.
Lunardi had West Virginia tumbling after Miles McBride, Sean McNeil, and Taz Sherman entered their names into the 2021 NBA Draft. Then, they slid once again following the decision of Derek Culver to sign with an agent and turn pro. Two weeks ago, Sherman became the first of the three that are flirting with the next level to announce his decision to return to school which gave WVU quite a boost in this edition of Lunardi's projections. Once McBride and McNeil make their decisions, we should have a pretty good idea of how good West Virginia can be next season.
Below is a look a the currently projected region for the Mountaineers.
1. Kansas vs 16. Vermont
8. Xavier vs 9. San Diego State
5. Michigan State vs 12. Ohio
4. Kentucky vs 13. Colgate
6. West Virginia vs 11. Creighton/Saint Mary's
3. Duke vs 14. Furman
7. Memphis vs 10. LSU
2. Purdue vs 15. Louisiana
