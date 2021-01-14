Predicting Each Game Left on the WVU Basketball Schedule

With the Big 12 postponing West Virginia's next three games due to COVID-19 issues within the Mountaineer program, we take a look at how WVU could finish out the remainder of its season by predicting each game.

***Note: The three games that were postponed (at Baylor, vs TCU, vs Kansas State) were left out of the predictions.***

1/23 at Kansas State

A well-rested Mountaineer team is going to be dangerous for K-State. This long, extended break gives Derek Culver time to get healthy and closer back to 100%. The Wildcats won't have an answer for him, so I think West Virginia wins big in the "Little Apple".



Prediction: Win

1/25 vs Texas Tech

Chris Beard has a really good team once again, but this group will play its best basketball in March. They're still learning how to play together and win big games consistently. They pulled off the upset over No. 4 Texas on Wednesday night, but I don't see them winning in Morgantown.

Prediction: Win

1/30 vs Florida

I have a weird feeling this game will end up not being played because it's an out of conference matchup in the middle of each team's conference schedule and the result of this game won't matter to either school. With that said, if this game does get played, I think West Virginia survives a scare from the Gators. The Mountaineers have always had trouble with SEC teams for whatever reason.

Prediction: Win

2/2 at Iowa State

The Cyclones put up a fight in the first meeting between the two schools, but I see West Virginia winning this game pretty handily. They won't overlook this team twice.

Prediction: Win

2/6 vs Kansas

West Virginia has had a lot of success beating Kansas at home since joining the Big 12. However, the Jayhawks have won two of the last three in the WVU Coliseum, and if the Mountaineers don't improve their perimeter defense, it'll be the same result as the first meeting. Kansas is reeling right now and knows that every game down the stretch will be pivotal.

Prediction: Loss

2/9 at Texas Tech

The Kansas loss will be a close game and I wouldn't be all that surprised if they led for much of the game before falling in the end. To turn around and play Texas Tech just a few days later, on the road? Yeah, I don't see them bouncing back with a win over the Red Raiders. This team has not played well when they've faced some adversity and the loss to Kansas will be tough to get past.

Prediction: Loss

2/13 vs Oklahoma

West Virginia trailed by 18 at the half when these two met in Norman and nearly came back for the win. As long as West Virginia doesn't give them a headstart, they should be able to win this one at home.

Prediction: Win

2/15 vs Baylor

Scott Drew's Baylor Bears are playing like national championship contenders right now. Aside from No. 1 Gonzaga, I'm not sure how many teams would be able to knock them off. They have a deep and experienced roster that can win both at home and on the road.

Prediction: Loss

2/20 at Texas

Playing Baylor and Texas back-to-back twice makes you wonder what the Mountaineers did to tick off the Big 12 when they made the schedule. Nonetheless, this is a very winnable game for West Virginia. They led the Longhorns for 33 minutes before Andrew Jones hit a game-winning three in the final seconds. Texas Tech just went into Austin and won, so this is where Huggins and co. get their signature win of the season.

Prediction: Win

2/22 at TCU

Every year, West Virginia finds a way to lose a game against a team that has no business in beating them. This is the perfect flat spot for that to happen. Two road games in three days and coming off a win against Texas sets up for a major let down in Fort Worth.

Prediction: Loss

2/27 vs Kansas State

Despite the devastating loss to TCU, the Mountaineers will end their season strong with a marginal win over Kansas State.

Prediction: Win

Final record: 16-8

Conference record: 8-7

