WVU Basketball Releases Gold Rush Date, Full Non-Conference Promo Schedule
Year one of the Darian DeVries era is about to get underway in West Virginia as the Mountaineers are set to tip off the 2024-25 season on Monday night against the Robert Morris Colonials.
The Mountaineers had a pretty strong showing in their exhibition win over Division II Charleston back in October, defeating the Golden Eagles by a 94-61 score. While it may be inferior competition, it's nothing to take for granted. Earlier this week, NC State, who just reached the Final Four last season, sneaked out a 79-75 win over Division II Lees-McRae, and they have way more pieces returning than the Mountaineers.
To help gear up for the new men's basketball season, WVU officially released the non-conference promotional schedule on Friday morning.
The promo schedule:
Nov. 4 vs. Robert Morris: Poster giveaway
Nov. 8 vs. UMass: Military appreciation night
Nov. 20 vs. Iona: Toy drive/magnet giveaway
Dec. 6 vs. Georgetown: Gold rush (Photobooth, Mr. Twister, face painting)
Dec. 10 vs. North Carolina Central: Happy Hour Night
Dec. 14: vs. Bethune Cookman: Family Day, canned food drive, youth sports day
Dec. 22 vs. Mercyhurst: Family Day, Holiday hoops
