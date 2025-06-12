WVU Basketball’s Big 12 Matchups Revealed in New Schedule Matrix Drop
Thursday morning, the Big 12 Conference released the schedule matrix for the men's basketball 2025-26 season. West Virginia will play six Big 12 opponents only inside WVU Coliseum, six only on the road, and three both home and away.
This is a much different schedule compared to last year, when WVU had five home-and-homes. Most notably on this year's schedule, the Mountaineers won't have to make a trip out to The Phog to face Kansas. They'll get them at home. They will, however, still have a handful of really challenging road games, including Iowa State.
Note: Dates, tip times, and TV information have not been determined at this time.
2025-26 WVU men's basketball Big 12 schedule matrix
Home games only: Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech and Utah.
Road games only: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and TCU.
Home-and-home: UCF, Cincinnati, and Kansas State.
CURRENT NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
11/13 vs. Pitt
11/21 vs. Clemson, Georgia or Xavier (Shriners Children's Charleston Classic)
11/23 vs Clemson, Georgia or Xavier (Shriners Children's Charleston Classic)
Reported matchups, such as the Ohio State neutral court game, have not been officially added to the schedule as of today.
