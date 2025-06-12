Mountaineers Now

WVU Basketball’s Big 12 Matchups Revealed in New Schedule Matrix Drop

A look at who the Mountaineers will play in the Big 12 next season and where.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Athletics Communication
In this story:

Thursday morning, the Big 12 Conference released the schedule matrix for the men's basketball 2025-26 season. West Virginia will play six Big 12 opponents only inside WVU Coliseum, six only on the road, and three both home and away.

This is a much different schedule compared to last year, when WVU had five home-and-homes. Most notably on this year's schedule, the Mountaineers won't have to make a trip out to The Phog to face Kansas. They'll get them at home. They will, however, still have a handful of really challenging road games, including Iowa State.

Note: Dates, tip times, and TV information have not been determined at this time.

2025-26 WVU men's basketball Big 12 schedule matrix

Home games only: Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech and Utah.

Road games only: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and TCU.

Home-and-home: UCF, Cincinnati, and Kansas State.

CURRENT NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

11/13 vs. Pitt

11/21 vs. Clemson, Georgia or Xavier (Shriners Children's Charleston Classic)

11/23 vs Clemson, Georgia or Xavier (Shriners Children's Charleston Classic)

Reported matchups, such as the Ohio State neutral court game, have not been officially added to the schedule as of today.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

One Year Ago, West Virginia and the Basketball World Lost an Icon

Source: Class of 2026 West Virginia Signee to Enroll at Another School

Who Could WVU Schedule Next? Predicting Their 2031 and 2032 Non-Conference Foes

WVU Baseball Got a Major Endorsement From LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Basketball