WATCH: Sean McNeil Press Conference 2/5

WVU guard Sean McNeil met with the media to discuss this weekend's matchup vs Kansas.
The 17th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers are set to play host to No. 23 Kansas (12-6) on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST on CBS.

Friday morning, WVU junior guard Sean McNeil met with the media to discuss the upcoming game and what he needs to do to get back on track. You can watch the full video of Friday's press conference at the top of this page. 

