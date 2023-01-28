OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Auburn
The starting lineup for today's matchup is set.
Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers 12-8 released their starting lineup for tonight's game against the No. 15 Auburn Tigers 16-4. The action will stream on ESPN.
WEST VIRGINIA STARTING 5
G Kedrian Johnson
G Erik Stevenson
F Emmitt Matthews Jr.
F Tre Mitchell
C Jimmy Bell Jr.
