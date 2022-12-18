OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Buffalo
The starting lineup for tonight's game is set.
Moments ago, West Virginia released the starting lineup for tonight's game against Buffalo. Forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. is sidelined for contest and guard Kobe Johnson will start in his place.
G Kedrian Johnson
G Erik Stevenson
G Kobe Johnson
F Tre Mitchell
C Jimmy Bell Jr.
