OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Buffalo

Moments ago, West Virginia released the starting lineup for tonight's game against Buffalo. Forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. is sidelined for contest and guard Kobe Johnson will start in his place.

G Kedrian Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

G Kobe Johnson

F Tre Mitchell

C Jimmy Bell Jr.

