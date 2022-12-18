Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Buffalo

The starting lineup for tonight's game is set.

Moments ago, West Virginia released the starting lineup for tonight's game against Buffalo. Forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. is sidelined for contest and guard Kobe Johnson will start in his place.

G Kedrian Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

G Kobe Johnson

Nov 7, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) dunks the ball during the second half against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum.

Matthews Jr. Sidelined Against Buffalo

Taijh Alston

Taijh Alston Commits to Colorado

Gibson

Tony Gibson Gets a New Contract

F Tre Mitchell

C Jimmy Bell Jr.

