Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Florida

The starting lineup for tonight's game is set.

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Florida.

G Kedrian Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

F Tre Mitchell

C Jimmy Bell Jr.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

Nov 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Throws for a Season-High in OT Loss

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19458711_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Florida

By Schuyler Callihan
Nov 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Erik Stevenson (10) takes the ball up the court during the first half against the Portland State Vikings at Moda Center.
Basketball

West Virginia and Florida Square Off in the PK85

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_14988932_168388579_lowres
Football

Former WVU OC Jake Spavital Fired as Texas State Head Coach

By Schuyler Callihan
Blue & White Futuristic Gaming Youtube Thumbnail
Football

WVU Football Transfer Tracker

By Schuyler Callihan
Jan 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the first half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Florida

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19483543_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Florida

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19467659_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Florida

By Schuyler Callihan