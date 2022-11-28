OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Florida
The starting lineup for tonight's game is set.
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Florida.
G Kedrian Johnson
G Erik Stevenson
F Emmitt Matthews Jr.
F Tre Mitchell
C Jimmy Bell Jr.
