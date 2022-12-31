Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas State

The starting lineup for tonight's game is set.

Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers released their starting lineup for tonight's game against Kansas State.

G Kedrian Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

F Tre Mitchell

C Jimmy Bell Jr.

