OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs. Texas

The starting lineup for tonight's matchup is set.

Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5) released their starting lineup for tonight's game against the Texas Longhorns (14-3, 4-2). The action will stream on ESPN.

WEST VIRGINIA STARTING 5

G Kedrian Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

F Tre Mitchell

C Jimmy Bell Jr.

