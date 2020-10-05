SI.com
MountaineerMaven
WVU Basketball to Host Richmond

Christopher Hall

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the West Virginia men's basketball team will host the Richmond Spiders as part of its 2020-21 non-conference schedule. The date and time have yet to be released. 

West Virginia is 41-13 all-time versus the Spiders with the last meeting coming during the 2015-16 season during the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational with a 67-59 win in the quarterfinals. 

