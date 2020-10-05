WVU Basketball to Host Richmond

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the West Virginia men's basketball team will host the Richmond Spiders as part of its 2020-21 non-conference schedule. The date and time have yet to be released.

West Virginia is 41-13 all-time versus the Spiders with the last meeting coming during the 2015-16 season during the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational with a 67-59 win in the quarterfinals.

