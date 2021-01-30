Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Florida

WVU head coach Bob Huggins meets with the media following Saturday's loss to Florida.
Author:
Publish date:

The Florida Gators upset the No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers 85-80 in Saturday's SEC/Big 12 Challenge. 

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following the team's loss. You can watch the full postgame video at the top of this page.

The Mountaineers now stand at 11-5 (4-3) and will return to conference play when they square off against Iowa State on the road Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN+. 

