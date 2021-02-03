WATCH: Emmitt Matthews Jr. Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. meets with the media following Tuesday's road win at Iowa State

The Mountaineers defeated the Cyclones by a score of 76-72 Tuesday night in Ames.

West Virginia junior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. met with the media following the team's win. Matthews shot 44.4% from the floor for 13 points and recorded 7 boards in 26 minutes. You can watch the full postgame video at the top of this page.

West Virginia now stands at 12-5 (5-3 Big 12). The Mountaineers will return to the WVU Coliseum for a marquee matchup against No. 23 Kansas at 2:00 p.m. EST Saturday afternoon on CBS.

