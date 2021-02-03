Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
WATCH: Taz Sherman Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

WVU guard Taz Sherman met with the media following the Mountaineers' Tuesday night victory over the Cyclones.
No. 17 West Virginia improved their record to 12-5 (5-3 Big 12) after securing a 76-72 win over the Cyclones on the road.

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman met with the media following the team's win in Ames. Sherman shot 71.4% from the floor for a game-high 18 points. He also posted three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Sherman made 7-of-8 free throws, helping the Mountaineers secure a lead in the final seconds. You can watch the full postgame video at the top of this page.

The Mountaineers will return to the WVU Coliseum for a marquee matchup against No. 23 Kansas at 2:00 p.m. EST Saturday afternoon on CBS.

