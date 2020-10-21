WVU Big 12/SEC Challenge Released

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Big 12/SEC Challenge schedule is set, and the West Virginia Mountaineers will host the Florida Gators inside the WVU Coliseum for the first time since 1970. The dates and times have not been announced.

The Mountaineers are 3-6 all-time versus the Gators, including dropping the last three games against Florida. West Virginia has lost the previous three meetings against Florida, with the last win coming during the 2002-03 season when Kevin Pittsnogle and company upset the No. 8 Gators inside the Charleston Civic Center.

West Virginia opens the 2020-21 season on November 25th versus Texas A & M in the Bad Boy Mowers Classic in Sioux Fall, ND, at 2:00 EST.

