WVU's Coal Rush Uniforms to Make Season Debut vs. Utah
For the first time this season, the West Virginia Mountaineers will bust out the all-black "Coal Rush" uniforms Saturday evening against the Utah Utes.
Last year, the Mountaineers didn't have much luck in the uniform's return to the rotation, losing to Ohio State in Cleveland and then to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. It's too early to point the bad luck toward the uniforms, especially considering how poor last year's team was. WVU sported the black look during its run to the Final Four in 2010, so there is some good fortune with the uniform, albeit a slightly different look from the one they wore over a decade ago.
All fans coming to the game are encouraged to wear black. Also, fans will be able to participate in the first-ever WVU Coliseum LED Wristband Light Show, courtesy of Coca-Cola. All fans in attendance will receive an LED light up wristband that will be synced to music and videos throughout the game.
For halftime entertainment, jaw-dropping balancing act PERCH will be performing live at the Coliseum. The Mountaineer Ticket Sales and Service team is offering special group ticket packages to the Utah game for Scout Day and Military/First Responder Day.
West Virginia and Utah will tip things off at 5 p.m. EST.
