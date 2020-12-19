WVU Continues to Play Down to the Level of Their Competition & They Know it

If you have been an avid fan of West Virginia basketball over the years, the following statement won't be something that you haven't heard year after year.

West Virginia plays down to the level of their competition.

During the Bob Huggins era in Morgantown, the Mountaineers have claimed several big-time wins including beating numerous top-five opponents. West Virginia has been able to play with the very best year in and year out regardless of where the game is. We got a good glimpse of that earlier this season when the Mountaineers played No. 1 Gonzaga in the Jimmy V Classic and nearly won.

We've also seen several games that make you scratch your head and make you wonder how West Virginia just had such a hard time beating a team that was inferior to them. Friday night against Iowa State was the perfect example of that, but it hasn't been the first time this season that it happened.

Last week vs North Texas, West Virginia could not buy a shot in the first half and trailed the Mean Green by eight at the break. The Mountaineers came out running and gunning in the first seven minutes of the 2nd half and went on an 18-0 run.

As a matter of fact, West Virginia has defeated three mid-major teams by single digits. How do you know the Mountaineers are underperforming against lower competition? Well, in the seven games West Virginia has been favored, they've only covered the spread three times. This hasn't been a team that just bullies teams that they should. West Virginia was 15.5-point favorites over Iowa State and barely found a way to win the game outright.

This reoccurring theme is one that is starting to bother junior forward Derek Culver and even he admitted that he and his team may have overlooked the opponent.

"I said this the last time in my last interview, but we're victim of playing down to our compeititon. We do that a lot. I don't understand why we do that and I'm guilty of it too. I'm probably one of the most guilty ones out of it. We got to go back to the drawing board and figure everything out but that's something that I can see most definitely with my own eyes that we're guilty of."

Head coach Bob Huggins also voiced his frustration with it and agreed that in order for the Mountaineers to be successful, they can't look past teams because of their record.

"I think we're to the point now where I think we're like the other teams in the top 10. You go play a top 10 and you're all fired up. I watched Iowa State play against Kansas State, they didn't play like that. They didn't drive it like that. They didn't make shots like that. They were ready to play and they were excited about playing, excited to have a chance to beat a top 10 team. We're looking at well, they just lost to Kansas State. Even though we told them that visiting teams in our league have won four games. Going into today, visiting teams were 4-0.

"You try to show them the good things that the opponent does but they're coming off of just losing to K-State. [Iowa State] lost to a non-Division-I team earlier and our guys know that. I think it's human nature that you don't give them the respect that they deserve and we didn't. We weren't ready. I mean, I knew we weren't ready in warmups. We did everything that we could do to try to get them ready and prepare them but you can't go out and guard the ball for them. We didn't guard the ball."

At the end of the day, Huggins and his squad will take an ugly win over a pretty loss. Teams are going to have off nights and have off nights against teams they should handle easily. Friday was just one of those nights for West Virginia but luckily they had one of those nights and won the game.

Now, West Virginia has to turn around and get ready for a big early-season challenge on the road at Kansas on Tuesday. The Jayhawks and the Mountaineers are set to tip-off at 9 p.m. EST.

