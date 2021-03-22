Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WVU Cruises Past Lehigh in Opening Round of NCAA Tournament

The Mountaineers advance to the 2nd round with Sunday’s win.
It was a well-rounded performance by Mike Carey’s Mountaineers on Sunday evening as WVU trounced No. 13 seed Lehigh by a 77-53 score. 

The Mountain Hawks struggled to find any offense shooting just 30% (19/62) from the field on the day. Lehigh forced up a ton of threes (30) and were only able to cash in on ten of them. They fell in love with three ball early and felt like they needed to keep shooting it to try and stay within striking distance. 

Kysre Gondrezick led an efficient West Virginia offensive attack by notching 26 points on 9/15 shooting while drilling 6 of 8 from three. Esmery Martinez was dominant in the paint racking up 16 points and 11 rebounds, recording her 15th double-double of the season. Sophomore KK Deans also chipped in 19 points and eight rebounds in the win. 

West Virginia will face No. 5 seed Georgia Tech in the round of 32 on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. EST on ESPNU. 

