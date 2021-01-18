WVU Drops in Latest Coaches Poll
The Mountaineers fall in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll despite not playing in a single game this past week due to COVID-19 issues within the West Virginia basketball program.
WVU BASKETBALL ARTICLES
West Virginia's National Title Odds
Bob Huggins Provides Injury Update on Isaiah Cottrell
Where West Virginia Sits Among Tiers of Final Four Contenders
More Postponements for WVU Basketball
West Virginia moved down one spot in the AP Poll from No. 13 to No. 14 and dropped one spot in the Coaches Poll from No. 14 to No. 15. The Mountaineers are scheduled to be back in action this Saturday on the road at Kansas State.
Full Coaches Poll Rankings:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Iowa
5. Texas
6. Tennessee
7. Michigan
8. Houston
9. Kansas
10. Wisconsin
11. Creighton
12. Virginia
13. Texas Tech
14. Virginia Tech
15. West Virginia
16. Alabama
17. Minnesota
18. Ohio State
19. Missouri
20. UCLA
21. Oregon
22. Clemson
23. Colorado
24. Illinois
25. Florida State
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.