WVU Drops in Latest Coaches Poll

The Mountaineers fall in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll despite not playing in a single game this past week due to COVID-19 issues within the West Virginia basketball program.

West Virginia moved down one spot in the AP Poll from No. 13 to No. 14 and dropped one spot in the Coaches Poll from No. 14 to No. 15. The Mountaineers are scheduled to be back in action this Saturday on the road at Kansas State.

Full Coaches Poll Rankings:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Iowa

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. Michigan

8. Houston

9. Kansas

10. Wisconsin

11. Creighton

12. Virginia

13. Texas Tech

14. Virginia Tech

15. West Virginia

16. Alabama

17. Minnesota

18. Ohio State

19. Missouri

20. UCLA

21. Oregon

22. Clemson

23. Colorado

24. Illinois

25. Florida State

