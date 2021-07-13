WVU Drops in Latest ESPN Bracketology

The Mountaineers take a slide following the departure of Miles McBride.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his July version of his 2021-22 bracketology and in there you will find West Virginia sliding from a No. 6 seed to a No. 8 seed.

This comes as no surprise as the Mountaineers officially lost point guard Miles McBride to the NBA Draft. Replacing McBride won't be easy but they do have Malik Curry ready to step in his place who transferred in from Old Dominion. Curry led the Monarchs in scoring in each of the past two seasons and will be a big part of WVU's offense alongside Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil who withdrew their names from the draft.

Take a look at West Virginia's projected matchup and region below.

1. UCLA vs 16. Bryant/Prairie View A&M

8. West Virginia vs 9. Virginia Tech

5. Michigan State vs 12. UAB

4. Tennessee vs 13. Liberty

6. St. Bonaventure vs 11. Virginia/Colorado State

3. Villanova vs 14. Vermont

7. Louisville vs 10. Oklahoma State

2. Purdue vs 15. Furman

