WVU's First Round Opponent Revealed for Battle 4 Atlantis
The West Virginia Mountaineers will head to Paradise Island, Bahamas in late November for this year's edition of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Wednesday morning, the tournament revealed the first round matchups and bracket for the entire event West Virginia will take on Gonzaga on November 27th at 2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN/2 and will play either Louisville or Indiana in the second game. Their third game will come against either Arizona, Davidson, Oklahoma or Providence.
Battle 4 Atlantis First Round Matchups
Game 1: Louisville vs. Indiana, 12 p.m. EST on ESPN
Game 2: West Virginia vs. Gonzaga, 2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN/2
Game 3: Oklahoma vs. Providence, 5 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Game 4: Davidson vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2
WVU's Current Non-Conference Schedule
Nov. 4th vs. Robert Morris
Nov. 8th vs. UMass
Nov. 15th at Pitt
Nov. 20th vs. Iona
Nov. 27th vs. Gonzaga
Nov. 28th vs. Indiana or Louisville
Nov. 30th vs. Oklahoma, Providence, Davidson, Arizona
Dec. 6th vs. Georgetown
Dec. 10th vs. NC Central
Dec. 14th vs. Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 22nd vs. Mercyhurst
