WVU Forward Amani Hansberry Exits Mercyhurst Game with Lower Leg Injury
Early in the first half of Sunday afternoon's game against Mercyhurst, West Virginia sophomore forward Amani Hansberry left the floor with a lower leg injury and will not return.
He was able to walk off the floor under his own power and with the Mountaineers having a big advantage over the Lakers, it could be a precautionary move to remove him from the game. West Virginia won't play again until New Year's Eve when they head out to Lawrence to open up Big 12 play against the Kansas Jayhawks.
In his first ten games of the season, Hansberry averaged 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the floor and 28% from three-point range. In his place, the Mountaineers will turn to seniors Eduardo Andre and Haris Elezovic.
If Hansberry's injury is a serious issue, the Mountaineers could be at a major disadvantage entering conference play, especially if Tucker DeVries is still on the shelf.
