WVU Forward Tucker DeVries Provides Promising Update on Shoulder
Shortly after Drake's run to the NCAA Tournament last spring, forward Tucker DeVries underwent shoulder surgery which has kept him sidelined for much of his offseason with West Virginia. Over the last several months, he's inched closer to nearing a full return and it appears he's well on track to be at full strength by the start of the season.
“Shoulder’s doing good. Strength, mobility, everything’s good," DeVries told reporters on Thursday. "Still having to limit a little bit of the reps outside of practice, just shooting and trying to work my way endurance-wise up. Don’t want to overdo it right before the season, so hopefully it’s healthy come game time. I’d say it’s pretty close to 100%, if not 100%.”
Earlier in the week, his father, head coach Darian DeVries, talked about how he's progressing in his recovery and how to manage his return to play.
“I think right now for the most part you let him play and you just got to be smart about the things you do. Maybe he takes one or two less reps in a rebounding drill. It’s just like anyone coming off an injury, you just have to make sure you’re being calculated on some of the drills you have them do or don’t do.”
