WVU Forward Tucker DeVries Ruled Out Indefinitely with Upper-Body Injury
West Virginia's strong start to the 2024-25 season took a bit of a sour turn Tuesday evening as the program announced that senior starting forward Tucker DeVries will be out of tonight's game versus North Carolina Central with an injury and a timeline to return has not been determined.
“After consulting with our team doctors and other medical professionals, they have ruled Tucker out indefinitely as he deals with an upper-body injury,” head coach Darian DeVries said. “We have a great bunch of guys in the locker room who I know will rally around him during his absence.”
In eight games this season, DeVries is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 41% from the floor and 47% from three-point range.
West Virginia and North Carolina Central will tip things off tonight at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+. The Mountaineers have Bethune-Cookman and Mercyhurst on deck, so WVU should be able to get by just fine heading into conference play. The Big 12 opener will be on December 31st at Kansas.
