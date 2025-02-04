BREAKING: WVU Forward Tucker DeVries to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
It became evident after a while that West Virginia senior forward Tucker DeVries was going to be out for an extended period of time when he wasn't able to make his return for the Big 12 opener at Kansas which was nearly a month from the last game he played.
On Tuesday, head coach Darian DeVries announced that his son will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery on Wednesday.
“Since early December, we have consulted with our team doctors and numerous medical professionals to evaluate and treat Tucker’s injury,” coach DeVries said. “Tucker did everything he could to get back on the court this season, but unfortunately it has been determined by all parties involved that surgery is necessary. He will be out of action for approximately three months.
“We will apply for a medical redshirt and certainly look forward for Tucker to come back healthy for his final year. As I’ve said before, we have a great bunch of guys in the locker room who have rallied around him during his absence. I have complete confidence in our team that they will continue to do so.”
In eight games this season, DeVries averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
