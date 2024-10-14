WVU Gets Respectable Start in First Set of KenPom Ratings
Year one under Darian DeVries is about to get underway in West Virginia and although it's expected to be a building year for the program, there are reasons to be excited about this year's group.
On Monday, the first batch of KenPom ratings were released and the Mountaineers checked in at No. 87 which is pretty strong considering the circumstances. This would put them roughly 20 spots outside of a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but of course, they can make up a lot of ground by winning key games in a strong schedule.
For a little more context on the KenPom ratings, a few teams ranking just ahead of West Virginia are North Texas, Utah, Butler, UAB, San Francisco, and Saint Joseph's. Teams that WVU sits ahead of are Georgetown, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Seton Hall, and Virginia Tech.
The Mountaineers will throw it up in the air in front of a live crowd in Morgantown for the first time this Friday when they host Charleston this Friday at 8 p.m. EST. After that, they'll have a couple of weeks to get things ramped up for the season opener which will be on November 4th against Robert Morris at 7 p.m. EST.
