WVU Goes with Bigger Starting Lineup vs. NC Central Without Tucker DeVries
Non-conference play continues Tuesday night for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they get set to square off with the North Carolina Central Eagles. Unfortunately, they'll be down a key piece as senior forward Tucker DeVries has been ruled out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.
In his place, head coach Darian DeVries has inserted Eduardo Andre into the starting five. In seven games this season, Andre is averaging 3.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.
West Virginia
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
F Eduardo Andre
North Carolina Central
G Po'Boigh King
G Keishon Porter
G Dionte Johnson
F Perry Smith Jr.
F Timmy Adedire
The Mountaineers and Eagles will tip things off at 7 p.m. EST. You can stream the game live on ESPN+.
