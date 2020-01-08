MountaineerMaven
WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins Fined by Big 12

Christopher Hall

West Virginia basketball head coach Bob Huggins was fined by the Big 12 for referring officials Doug Sirmons, Keith Kimble, Chance Moore as "three blind mice" following the team's loss to third-ranked Kansas this past Saturday. 

The official announcement from the Big 12 Conference

In accordance with Big 12 Conference sportsmanship policies, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $10,000 fine of West Virginia head men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins.

“Coach Huggins’ comments following the West Virginia vs. Kansas basketball game violates the Big 12 Conference’s sportsmanship policy,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “Because this is Coach Huggins’ third such incident, a public reprimand and a fine of $10,000 is appropriate.”

The 17th-ranked Mountaineers host No. 22 Texas Tech Saturday at 6:00 pm est on ESPN2.

