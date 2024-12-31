WVU Locker Room Goes Crazy Following Win Over No. 7 Kansas
How about the West Virginia Mountaineers? They strolled into Phog Allen Fieldhouse and took down the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks on New Year's Eve, 62-61, picking up their first win in program history in that venue.
Shortly after the game, WVU guard Sencire Harris went "live" on his Instagram account to share the locker room celebration in Lawrence. A fan pulled the story for a quick highlight video on X, which can be seen below.
Harris had eight points, three rebounds, and three assists on the afternoon and made life tough on the Kansas backcourt in the first half. The big story of the game was center Eduardo Andre, who filled in for the injured Amani Hansberry in the starting lineup. He finished the day with 15 points, six rebounds, and four blocks.
The win marks West Virginia's third over a ranked opponent this season. Their other two wins came against No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 24 Arizona.
West Virginia will return home this Saturday to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Tip is slated for 12 p.m. EST.
