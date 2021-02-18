WVU Men's and Women's Basketball are Members of Exclusive Club in 2020-21 Season

As we near the end of the college basketball regular season, many schools are fighting for a spot in this year's NCAA Tournament. Fortunately for West Virginia men's head coach Bob Huggins and women's head coach Mike Carey, there's not too much to stress about.

Both the men and women are essentially locks for the big dance, it will just come down to how much each team can improve their projected seeding prior to Selection Sunday. Earlier in the week, the NCAA Selection Committee released their initial bracket projection for both the men's and women's tournament showing the top 16 seeds if the season ended today. West Virginia was just one of three schools to have both their men's and women's teams in the top 16. The other two schools are Baylor and Tennessee.

On the men's side, the Mountaineers are a projected No. 3 seed in the same region as Michigan (No. 1 seed), Houston (No. 2 seed), and Missouri (No. 4 seed). The women are projected to be a No. 4 seed in a region with South Carolina (No. 1 seed), Maryland (No. 2 seed), and UCLA (No. 3 seed).

The WVU men's and women's teams have a combined record of 30-9 on the season and 14-7 in Big 12 Conference play.

The men's tournament bracket will be revealed on Sunday, March 14th while the women's bracket will be announced on Monday, March 15th.

