WVU Men's Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Men's Basketball team released its non-conference portion of the schedule Monday morning (March 23rd).

The Mountaineers will tipoff the season Farleigh Dickinson on November 10th.

Nov. 13 vs Pitt (Morgantown, W.Va.)

Nov. 17 vs Stony Brook (Morgantown, W.Va.)

Nov. 20 vs Bowling Green (Morgantown, W.Va)

Nov. 25-27 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas - Tournament field consists of Virginia, Duke, Ohio State, Creighton, Wichita State, Utah, Texas A & M and Memphis. No matchups have been set at this time.

Dec. 5/6 Big East-Big 12 Battle TBA

Dec. 9 Robert Morris Morgantown, W.Va.

Dec. 13 Purdue # Brooklyn, N.Y.

Dec. 22 Youngstown State Morgantown, W.Va.

Dec. 29 Miami University Morgantown, W.Va.

Jan. 30 SEC/Big 12 Challenge TBA

# Hall of Fame Invitational

- All Dates Subject to Change