WVU Moves Up in Latest AP Top 25

The Mountaineers continue to climb up the polls.

The West Virginia women's basketball team continued their hot streak this past week picking up two wins over Iowa State and Texas, pushing their win streak to ten games.

Monday afternoon, the Mountaineers moved up two spots to No. 19 in this week's AP Top 25 rankings.

The full rankings are listed below.

1. South Carolina

2. UConn

3. Louisville

4. NC State

5. Stanford

6. Texas A&M

7. Baylor

8. UCLA

9. Maryland

10. Arizona

11. Oregon

T12. Ohio State

T12. Michigan

14. South Florida

15. Indiana

16. Tennessee

17. Gonzaga

18. Arkansas

19. West Virginia

20. Kentucky

21. Northwestern

22. DePaul

23. South Dakota State

24. Georgia

25. Missouri State

