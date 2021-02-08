WVU Moves Up in Latest AP Top 25
The West Virginia women's basketball team continued their hot streak this past week picking up two wins over Iowa State and Texas, pushing their win streak to ten games.
Monday afternoon, the Mountaineers moved up two spots to No. 19 in this week's AP Top 25 rankings.
The full rankings are listed below.
1. South Carolina
2. UConn
3. Louisville
4. NC State
5. Stanford
6. Texas A&M
7. Baylor
8. UCLA
9. Maryland
10. Arizona
11. Oregon
T12. Ohio State
T12. Michigan
14. South Florida
15. Indiana
16. Tennessee
17. Gonzaga
18. Arkansas
19. West Virginia
20. Kentucky
21. Northwestern
22. DePaul
23. South Dakota State
24. Georgia
25. Missouri State
