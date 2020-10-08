NO BRAWL: WVU, Pitt "Not Going to Happen" this Season

College basketball is just around the corner, and West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is excited about the team he has assembled for this upcoming season. After the cancelation of the NCAA Tournament last spring, the Mountaineers are back and are looking to make a deep run come March.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic altering several conference schedules and non-conference slates, West Virginia and Pitt will not be playing the Backyard Brawl this season. When asked during Thursday's press conference, Huggins said, "It's been delayed, postponed, pushed back. That's not going to happen."

The Mountaineers and Panthers have played in each of the last three seasons, all games which were won by West Virginia.

West Virginia will be playing a 27-game schedule with the normal 18-game conference tilt, leaving just nine non-conference matchups. The Mountaineers will be playing in the Big East/Big 12 Battle, the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, and The Battle 4 Atlantis, which has been moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. So really, West Virginia only has five other non-conference games to fill, one of which is Richmond, who they just scheduled last week.

The Big 12 Conference is still working on finalizing the conference schedule and once that is complete, it should allow everyone within the conference to fill out the rest of their 2020-21 non-conference schedule.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.