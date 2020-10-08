SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

NO BRAWL: WVU, Pitt "Not Going to Happen" this Season

Schuyler Callihan

College basketball is just around the corner, and West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is excited about the team he has assembled for this upcoming season. After the cancelation of the NCAA Tournament last spring, the Mountaineers are back and are looking to make a deep run come March.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic altering several conference schedules and non-conference slates, West Virginia and Pitt will not be playing the Backyard Brawl this season. When asked during Thursday's press conference, Huggins said, "It's been delayed, postponed, pushed back. That's not going to happen."

The Mountaineers and Panthers have played in each of the last three seasons, all games which were won by West Virginia. 

West Virginia will be playing a 27-game schedule with the normal 18-game conference tilt, leaving just nine non-conference matchups. The Mountaineers will be playing in the Big East/Big 12 Battle, the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, and The Battle 4 Atlantis, which has been moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. So really, West Virginia only has five other non-conference games to fill, one of which is Richmond, who they just scheduled last week.

The Big 12 Conference is still working on finalizing the conference schedule and once that is complete, it should allow everyone within the conference to fill out the rest of their 2020-21 non-conference schedule.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicting the Remainder of West Virginia's Schedule

Could the Mountaineers be in contention for the Big 12 title?

Schuyler Callihan

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 4: The Real You

Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon talks about being yourself

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Latest Bowl Projections for West Virginia

The Mountaineers appear to be on their way back to a bowl game

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

West Virginia's Defense is Statistically Among the Best in the Nation

Mountaineer fans haven't seen a defense this good since 2010

Schuyler Callihan

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Football Report Card: Game 3

Grading how the Mountaineers did on all three sides of the ball vs Baylor

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Darius Stills Earns Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week

Fairmont native Darius Stills continues to gain national attention

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown Gives Eligibility Updates on Transfers

West Virginia will have some more help on the way

Schuyler Callihan

Fields and Stills Named Reese's Senior Bowl Co-Senior Defensive Players of the Week

Darius Stills and Tony Fields II Named Reese's Senior Bowl Co-Senior Defensive Players of the Week

Christopher Hall

WVU Basketball to Host Richmond

West Virginia men's basketball will host Richmond as part of its 2020-21 non-conference schedule

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP