WVU Players React to the NCAA Tournament Cancelation

March is here, but the madness — is not. On Thursday, the NCAA announced that they would be canceling the NCAA tournament due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The NHL and NBA suspended their seasons, The Masters was canceled, and all spring college championships were also canceled.

Not only have the Mountaineers played their last game of the 2019-20 season, but Chase Harler, Jermaine Haley and Logan Routt have all played their final game of their West Virginia career. This is not how they, or anyone expected their careers to end. They all were hoping to make a deep run in the tournament after building some momentum at the end of the season with a road win over Iowa State and a home win over No. 4 Baylor.

You can just see the disappointment and utter shock in their reaction when they found out about the news.

Despite the Mountaineers not being able to make a run to raise a banner this season, they were able to send the seniors out with a bang. Notching a win over a top five team in the friendly confines of the WVU Coliseum is about as good as you can go out in this situation.

