WVU Projected to Face Two-Time Defending National Champ in Latest ESPN Bracketology
There's no shame in losing to the No. 6 team in the country, even on your home floor. That's why after their loss to the Houston Cougars earlier this week, West Virginia's projected seed for the NCAA Tournament did not change in Joe Lunardi's latest projection on ESPN.
WVU did drop one seed line after losing to Arizona State and Kansas State and were pitted against projected No. 8 seed Utah State earlier this week. In Lunardi's newest projection, he has the Mountaineers going toe to toe with the two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies.
Lunardi's full projection for East Region
1. Duke vs. 16. Marist
8. UConn vs. 9. West Virginia
5. Illinois vs. 12. George Mason
4. Mississippi State vs. 13. Yale
6. Michigan vs. 11. Oklahoma
3. Kansas vs. 14. Jacksonville State
7. Clemson vs. 10. Ohio State
2. Florida vs. 15. Norfolk State
West Virginia will look to put an end to their three-game losing skid this Sunday when they make the quick trip over to Cincinnati, who is just as desperate for a win, having opened up Big 12 play with a 2-7 record.
Tip-off between the Mountaineers and Bearcats is set for 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+.
