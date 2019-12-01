WVU, Rhode Island Game Thread
Morgantown, WV - West Virginia hosts Rhode Island at 2:00 pm inside the WVU Coliseum.
The game is being broadcasted on AT&T Sportsnet and streaming at WVUSports.com
Morgantown, WV - West Virginia hosts Rhode Island at 2:00 pm inside the WVU Coliseum.
The game is being broadcasted on AT&T Sportsnet and streaming at WVUSports.com
Editor
Hope McNeil can shake that off..
Editor
WVU leads 51-45 with 15:35 left in the contest. Culver will look to complete the old-fashioned three-point play at the free throw line once the timeout concludes.
Editor
Man, Derek Culver is a good basketball player. When he’s on, he’s so difficult to stop on either end of the floor.
Editor
Some sloppy play by WVU and RI is right back in the game...
Editor
WVU takes an 11-point lead into halftime. The Moutaineers are up 44-33 on the Rams. Matthews Jr. has 14 and Culver is up to 12 with seven rebounds.
WVU up 11 at half time 44-33
Editor
Matthews is very solid. Love his game, right now.
Editor
Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Sean McNeil both have some beautiful releases
Editor
40-29 Mountaineer lead with 2:11 left in the half. Culver now at 12 points and six rebounds in 11 minutes of action.
Editor
Culver might end up having 10,000 rebounds this season.
Editor
URI cannot stop Derek Culver underneath. He has eight points in eight minutes after coming off of the bench this afternoon.
Editor
McNeil finally hits one from deep. 6:18 left and WVU leads 29-21
McNeil with two good looks there and couldn't hit them. Almost too open there lol
Editor
WVU leads 24-19 with 7:25 left in the opening half. Tshiebwe in foul trouble early after recently picking up his second of the game
Editor
WVU takes a 16-14 lead into the second media timeout. 11:13 remaining in the first half.
Editor
Huggins going with a small line up, here..
Editor
6:20 into the game before the first stoppage of play. URI leads WVU 12-11. Jermaine Haley has eight points
Editor
Yikes. Sloppy ball so far for West Virginia. Four TO’s and lazy passing.
Editor
What’s the story with Culver? Noticeably absent...
Introducing the starting lineups
G 5 McCabe,Jordan G 10 Haley,Jermaine F 3 Osabuohien,Gabe F 11 Matthews Jr.,Emmitt F 34 Tshiebwe,Oscar
GAME THREAD: WVU vs Wichita State