Mountaineer
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer
Comments (22)
No. 1-20
Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Hope McNeil can shake that off..

Michael Gresko
Michael Gresko

Editor

WVU leads 51-45 with 15:35 left in the contest. Culver will look to complete the old-fashioned three-point play at the free throw line once the timeout concludes.

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Man, Derek Culver is a good basketball player. When he’s on, he’s so difficult to stop on either end of the floor.

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Some sloppy play by WVU and RI is right back in the game...

Michael Gresko
Michael Gresko

Editor

WVU takes an 11-point lead into halftime. The Moutaineers are up 44-33 on the Rams. Matthews Jr. has 14 and Culver is up to 12 with seven rebounds.

BenBooth
BenBooth

WVU up 11 at half time 44-33

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Matthews is very solid. Love his game, right now.

Michael Gresko
Michael Gresko

Editor

Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Sean McNeil both have some beautiful releases

Michael Gresko
Michael Gresko

Editor

40-29 Mountaineer lead with 2:11 left in the half. Culver now at 12 points and six rebounds in 11 minutes of action.

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Culver might end up having 10,000 rebounds this season.

Michael Gresko
Michael Gresko

Editor

URI cannot stop Derek Culver underneath. He has eight points in eight minutes after coming off of the bench this afternoon.

Michael Gresko
Michael Gresko

Editor

McNeil finally hits one from deep. 6:18 left and WVU leads 29-21

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

McNeil with two good looks there and couldn't hit them. Almost too open there lol

Michael Gresko
Michael Gresko

Editor

WVU leads 24-19 with 7:25 left in the opening half. Tshiebwe in foul trouble early after recently picking up his second of the game

Michael Gresko
Michael Gresko

Editor

WVU takes a 16-14 lead into the second media timeout. 11:13 remaining in the first half.

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Huggins going with a small line up, here..

Michael Gresko
Michael Gresko

Editor

6:20 into the game before the first stoppage of play. URI leads WVU 12-11. Jermaine Haley has eight points

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Yikes. Sloppy ball so far for West Virginia. Four TO’s and lazy passing.

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

What’s the story with Culver? Noticeably absent...

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Introducing the starting lineups

G 5 McCabe,Jordan G 10 Haley,Jermaine F 3 Osabuohien,Gabe F 11 Matthews Jr.,Emmitt F 34 Tshiebwe,Oscar

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Schuyler Callihan

GAME THREAD: WVU vs Wichita State

63 0

WVU, TCU Game Thread

Christopher Hall
42 0

WVU, TCU Game Thread

Shea Campbell goes out on Top

Christopher Hall
0

Morgantown, WV native Shea Campbell ends his career leading the Mountaineers in tackles in the 20-17 win over TCU.

BREAKING: Top 2020 DE Sean Martin Commits to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan
0

The Mountaineers add a huge piece to their 2020 recruiting class

West Virginia and Rhode Island to meet in the Coliseum for the first time in Nearly 25 Years

Christopher Hall
0

The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) welcomes old Atlantic 10 Conference foe Rhode Island (5-2) to the WVU Coliseum for the first time since 1995.

West Virginia Finishes the Season the Right Way

Christopher Hall
0

Despite not being bowl eligible, West Virginia finished the season with a 20-17 win at TCU after going into the game as double-digit underdogs.

West Virginia Upsets TCU 20-17

Christopher Hall
0

West Virginia upsets TCU on the road 20-17

WVU Football Series History: The TCU Horned Frogs

Daniel Woods
0

The Mountaineers will look to spoil the season for TCU

West Virginia, TCU Meet in Season Finale

Christopher Hall
0

West Virginia travels to TCU in hopes to play spoiler against TCU

Senior Day Takes Center Stage Against Oklahoma State

Daniel Woods
0

West Virginia seniors set to take the field in Morgantown for the last time.