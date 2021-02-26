WVU Sits Just Outside the Top 5 in CBS Daily Rankings

On Thursday, CBS Sports ranked the West Virginia men's basketball program sixth in their College Basketball Daily Rankings.

"West Virginia is 11-6 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Mountaineers are 5-1 in their past six games with wins over Texas, Kansas,s and Texas Tech."

The Mountaineers have been road warriors this season, winning six straight Big 12 Conference road games, including an 84-82 thriller over nationally-ranked Texas last Saturday and knocked off TCU on Tuesday. Overall, West Virginia sits at 16-6 on the season and 9-4 in Big 12 play.

West Virginia is back in action Saturday as they play host to the Kansas State Wildcats at 4:00 pm EST on ESPN2.

CBS Daily Rankings Top 10 (Thurs. Feb. 25)

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. West Virginia

7. Alabama

8. Villanova

9. Florida State

10. Iowa

