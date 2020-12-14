Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
WVU Sits Just Outside Top 5 of Coaches Poll

The Mountaineers continue to climb up the polls.
After going 2-0 this past week with wins over North Texas and No. 19 Richmond, West Virginia earned some more respect by moving up three spots to No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll.

West Virginia started off a little flat against North Texas but came out strong in the 2nd half to eventually put the reigning Conference USA champs away. During Sunday's game vs Richmond, the Mountaineers could not miss. We've heard head coach Bob Huggins talk about how confident he is that his guys can make shots consistently, but this was the first time this season we actually saw that come to fruition. As a team, West Virginia shot 58% from the field and 57% from three-point range.

The Mountaineers won't be back in action until this Friday, but it will be a much-needed rest as Coach Huggins said his guys are a little "dinged up". West Virginia opens Big 12 Conference play with Iowa State this Friday with tip-off scheduled for 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

West Virginia also moved up three spots in the AP Top 25 poll from No. 11 to No. 8.

