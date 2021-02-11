WVU Survives Scare from Kansas, Wins 11th Straight

It may not have been pretty, but the Mountaineers found a way to get it done.

No. 19 West Virginia extended their winning streak to 11 games on Wednesday night after defeating the visiting Kansas Jayhawks, 69-61.

Kansas jumped out to a hot start hitting their first four shots from the field to take an early 10-4 lead. However, the Mountaineers settled into the flow of the game and went on a 19-2 run to end the first quarter. Kysre Gondrezick led the way for West Virginia scoring 12 first-quarter points.

The 2nd quarter did not go the way WVU head coach Mike Carey would have liked as they were outscored 18-16, much of which can be attributed to the team's sloppy ballhandling. The Mountaineers turned the ball over nine times leading to eight points. Kansas attacked the paint over and over again registering 22 of their 30 points in the first half from the inside. Holly Kersgieter was the biggest challenge for the Mountaineers as she chipped in 16 points on 7/14 shooting.

West Virginia led Kansas 39-30 at the break but with all the turnovers, they were fortunate that it wasn't a smaller deficit.

The Mountaineers opened the 2nd half with an 8-1 run but turnovers continued to plague West Virginia's offense, which allowed the Jayhawks to stay in it until the final minutes of play.

After exploding for 12 points in the first quarter, Kysre Gondrezick shot just 1/12 in the 2nd half of play and appeared to be really out of sync. With Gondrezick cooling off, the Mountaineers needed someone to step up on the offensive end of the floor and they got several contributions from Esmery Martinez, KK Deans, and Kari Niblack who combined for 45 points on the night with 24 of those coming in the 2nd half.

With just two minutes to go in the game, Kansas made a late push but got some help from West Virginia. Kersgieter hit a three from the corner and was fouled by Martinez to cut the lead to 63-57 following the made free-throw. Madisen Smith turned the ball over for the seventh time on the night giving the ball right back to the Jayhawks. Martinez then committed another foul which was her fifth of the night, taking her out of the game. Zakiyah Franklin converted both shots from the charity stripe to make it 63-59 with a little over a minute to go but West Virginia was able to knock down some key free-throws at the end to put the game away.

The Mountaineers will be back in action this Sunday as they play host to the Oklahoma Sooners with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m. EST.

